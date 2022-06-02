May CWT-Assisted Dairy Export Sales Totaled Nearly 19 Million Pounds

June 2, 2022

CWT member cooperatives secured 57 contracts in May*, adding 5.0 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 49,000 pounds of butter, 13.0 million pounds of whole milk powder and 679,000 pounds of cream cheese to CWT-assisted sales in 2022. In milk equivalent, this is equal to 147 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. These products will go customers in Asia, Central America, Oceania and South America, and will be shipped from May through December 2022.

CWT-assisted 2022 dairy product sales contracts year-to-date total 47.7 million pounds of American-type cheese, 95,000 pounds of butter, 5.0 million pounds of cream cheese and 28.5 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to 690 million pounds on a milkfat basis.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

*Awaiting confirmation on one bid offer