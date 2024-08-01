June DMC Margin Gains $1.14/cwt to $11.66/cwt

August 1, 2024

The Dairy Margin Coverage Program margin in June was $11.66/cwt after adding $1.14/cwt over the previous month.

The June all-milk price was $22.80/cwt, up $0.80/cwt from May, and the DMC feed cost dropped by $0.34 for the month, mostly on a lower premium alfalfa price. The DMC margin calculated by USDA has risen $2.06/cwt over the past two months, reaching a level well above the threshold at which payments are generated by falling margins.

Futures-based forecasts at the end of July indicate that the DMC margin will average about $11.90/cwt during 2024, $0.40/cwt higher than similar forecasts indicated a month ago, with a peak in October, a sign that producers may have an opportunity to repair battered balance sheets over the next several months.