June CWT-Assisted Export Sales Contracts 3.2 Million Pounds of Dairy Products

July 2, 2020

CWT assisted member cooperatives in securing 17 contracts to sell 1.014 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 1.543 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 672,410 pounds of cream cheese. The products will go to customers in Asia, and South America. The product will be shipped during the months of June through November 2020

These contracts bring the 2020 total of the CWT-assisted product sales contracts to 21.859 million pounds of cheese, 6.246 million pounds of butter, 18.450 million pounds of whole milk powder, 3.606 million pounds of cream cheese and 1.960 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat. These transactions will move the equivalent of 558.444 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis overseas.

Exporting dairy products is critical during these challenging times to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, pasteurized process cheese, or whole milk powder, the moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.