Dairy Radio Now:

House Ag Committee Tackles Farm Bill; NMPF’s Bleiberg Outlines What’s in It

May 23, 2024

NMPF’s Executive Vice President Paul Bleiberg explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now what’s in the Farm Bill draft for dairy farmers as the House Agriculture Committee votes on May 23. Bleiberg describes how the measure handles the economic safety net for farmers, and assesses the prospects for the farm bill measure after this spring on Capitol Hill.