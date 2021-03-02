FARM Welcomes Sustainability Initiatives Coordinator, Executes Trainings

March 2, 2021

Sage Saffran joined the FARM team on Feb. 1 as its Sustainability Initiatives Coordinator, supporting FARM’s Environmental Stewardship and Workforce Development program areas.

Immediately prior to joining the FARM team she was the Public Policy Intern at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) where she worked with leaders of agriculture across all 50 states and four U.S. territories on policy solutions. Saffran grew up in a small Connecticut town, with a dairy farm in her backyard. She is a recent graduate of the University of Connecticut with a B.S. in Animal Science and Applied Resource Economics.

Sage is an avid polo player and proud alumni of the UConn Polo Team. She enjoys rock climbing, hiking, and spending time outdoors.