FARM to Host Lunch Panel at World Dairy Expo

September 2, 2021

The National Dairy FARM Program will host a luncheon at World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI on Sept. 30 that will feature a panel discussion from industry stakeholders involved in the newest FARM initiatives, FARM Biosecurity and the Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA). Space is limited and registration for this in-person only event is required.

Panelists for the luncheon include:

Josh White, Executive Director, Producer Education, NCBA

Kris Scheider, Wisconsin, Foremost Farms Dairy Farmer

Jennifer Van Os, PhD, Animal Welfare Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, UW – Madison

Justin Potts, Senior Manager, Dairy 2025, Land O’ Lakes.

Visit FARM in the Exhibit Hall at booth EH 4508 where farmers can register to win a pizza party for their employees. NMPF and FARM will sponsor two World Dairy Expo Seminars – Dairy Cow Productivity: More Important to the Profitability of Your Dairy Operation than You Think presented by Peter Vitaliano, Ph.D., Vice President, Economic Policy and Market Research at NMPF and Practical Employee Management Strategies presented by Dr. Robert Hagevoort, Associate Professor and Extension Dairy Specialist, New Mexico State University.