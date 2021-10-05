FARM Surveys Provide Opportunity for Input

October 5, 2021

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program released its Animal Care Version 5.0 Stakeholder Survey on Sept. 22. This survey gives dairy farmers, industry stakeholders, and partners an opportunity to provide early input on topics, issues, and potential changes they would like considered for Version 5.0.

FARM will use the input from this survey and work with the FARM Farmer Advisory Council, Animal Care Task Force, NMPF Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee, and the NMPF Board of Directors to review Version 4.0 of the program and design updates and improvements for Version 5.0, which would come into effect July 1.

Survey information will be used to inform decisions, although no decisions will be made solely from the responses, which are anonymous. The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and is open to any farmers and other stakeholders wishing to lend their expertise to the FARM Animal Care Program update. Click here to access and complete the survey. For more information and to follow Version 5.0 progress, visit the development page on the FARM website.

The FARM Program has also provided support to Kansas State University to develop an antibiotic stewardship use survey for dairy farmers to provide a better understanding of dairy producer perceptions of antibiotic stewardship and their willingness to contribute to a dairy antibiotic use database. The survey is also anonymous, and input received will serve as a valuable resource for university researchers who are collaborating with FARM and participating in discussions on national policies related to dairy antibiotic use.