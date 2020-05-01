News & Resources

FARM Steps Up Outreach to Address Industry Needs in Crisis

May 1, 2020

The FARM Team has worked throughout the coronavirus outbreak to assist NMPF in its response to COVID-19, stepping up its virtual outreach to show customers and consumers that the dairy industry is taking the very best care of cows and the environment, producing safe, wholesome milk and adhering to the highest standards of workforce development.

April saw stepped-up outreach, with FARM working with industry partners to provide e-learning opportunities to FARM Program stakeholders.  Some of the outreach that we have done includes:

These efforts will continue for the foreseeable future and we will provide you with updates on new opportunities as they become available.

FARM also has completed its FARM ES Version 2.0 User Guide, treatment record templates, and is nearing completion of the designed Animal Care Manual and an Animal Care Participant Handbook.

