FARM Steps Up Outreach to Address Industry Needs in Crisis

May 1, 2020

The FARM Team has worked throughout the coronavirus outbreak to assist NMPF in its response to COVID-19, stepping up its virtual outreach to show customers and consumers that the dairy industry is taking the very best care of cows and the environment, producing safe, wholesome milk and adhering to the highest standards of workforce development.

April saw stepped-up outreach, with FARM working with industry partners to provide e-learning opportunities to FARM Program stakeholders. Some of the outreach that we have done includes:

Podcast: Emily Yeiser-Stepp discusses how dairy-farm stewardship is adapting to coronavirus

Podcast: Jamie Jonker discusses safety of U.S. milk and details dairy precautions

Podcast: Zoetis and FARM on Bovine Coronavirus and COVID19

FARM Webinars with: FARM Program Participants (100+ attendees), Alltech (60+ attendees), Dairy Welfare Council (300+ attendees), American Association of Bovine Practitioners (AABP) (75+ attendees being noted as one of the highest attended webinars to date), Dairy Calf and Heifer Association Virtual Conference (170+ attendees)

FARM Workforce Development Task Force meeting to review Labor Survey results Public report and communications pieces will be forthcoming by the end of Q2

Calf and Heifer Working Group meeting that identified key components allowing staff to move forward with program development

Pursuit of ISO re-certification and PAACO certification

Ongoing dialogue with brands and retailers

These efforts will continue for the foreseeable future and we will provide you with updates on new opportunities as they become available.

FARM also has completed its FARM ES Version 2.0 User Guide, treatment record templates, and is nearing completion of the designed Animal Care Manual and an Animal Care Participant Handbook.