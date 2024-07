Dairy Radio Now:

FARM Program Updates Animal Care Standards

July 18, 2024

NMPF’s Senior Director of FARM Animal Care, Beverly Hampton Phifer, tells Dairy Radio Now listeners about the series of changes being implemented this summer to the FARM Animal Care program. The program is now initiating its 5th version, featuring updates to its standards that reflect best practices for dairy cattle. The FARM program is also updating its newer, voluntary environmental and farm worker programs as those areas continues to draw attention from customer and consumers.