FARM Program to Host “Quick Convo” Informational Sessions

November 2, 2020

The National Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program will host a series of “Quick Convos” online informational sessions beginning Nov. 4 featuring FARM staff and industry stakeholders discussing program components, expectations, and available resources.

“These conversations will be an opportunity for farmers to really engage,” said Emily Yeiser Stepp, vice president for the FARM Program at the National Milk Producers Federation, which administers FARM. “Our staff can answer whatever questions the participants might have about program standards and expectations.”

Each 30-minute, livestreamed segment will be hosted on Zoom and streamed via Facebook. Registration, recordings of the conversations, supplementary material, and the full schedule of topics are available on the FARM Quick Convos webpage.