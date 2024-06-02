FARM Program Releases New Resources, Prepares for Summer Events

June 2, 2024

Animal Care Version 5 training for evaluators is underway in June, anticipating updated standards focusing on locomotion, disbudding, euthanasia practices, and colostrum management.

The Animal Care Version 5 Prep Guide distributed in April and May contains information to prepare farmers and evaluators for the July 1 release of new standards, led by farmers in consultation with the broader industry and developed over the past two years. In addition to the Prep Guide, veterinarians now have a dedicated page with information and resources related to FARM and from the American Association of Bovine Practitioners surrounding animal care best practices. The FARM Program also released May 1 the 2024-2025 Milk & Dairy Beef Drug Residue Prevention Manual, as the foundational antibiotic stewardship resource.

FARM is also gearing up for its annual Evaluator Conference, July 22-23 in Lexington, KY. Every year the program also recognizes farmers and evaluators who excel in their commitment to demonstrating on-farm social responsibility through the FARM Excellence Awards. FARM is seeking nominations for four award categories, including: Animal Care & Antibiotic Stewardship, Environmental Stewardship, Workforce Development, and Evaluator of the Year.

Winners will be recognized at NMPF’s Joint Annual Meeting held in Phoenix during a special luncheon Oct. 23.