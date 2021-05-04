FARM, NMPF Recognize Dairy Leadership on Earth Day

May 4, 2021

The FARM Program and NMPF collaborated across the dairy community to recognize Earth Day on April 22, using it as an opportunity to highlight their efforts and goals across the sector in conversations about climate, the environment and sustainability throughout the month. In a joint communications toolkit for members, messaging and social media was provided to amplify the spotlight on:

The FARM Environmental Stewardship program area

How farmers are prioritizing on-farm sustainability

Recent House and Senate Agriculture Committee testimony about the industry’s proactive sustainability work and how congress can support these efforts

NMPF’s role in the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance

Nicole Ayache, senior director of sustainability initiatives for NMPF, discussed how the FARM Program has led achievements for the entire sector as dairy strives to achieve ambitious sustainability and emissions goals on the April 12 Dairy Defined podcast and in an article for Hoard’s Dairyman, published on April 19. The Earth Day theme was continued in a FARM Quick Convos on Net Zero, a Farmer Focus, and another Dairy Defined podcast featuring Krista Hardin, president and CEO of USDEC.

The FARM Program and NMPF jointly promoted U.S. dairy as part of a sustainable, equitable and secure food system to UN Food Systems Summit audiences.