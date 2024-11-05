FARM Leads discussion on H5N1, NMPF Talks FMMO, YCs Plan Future at World Dairy Expo

November 5, 2024

NMPF and the FARM Program held sessions Oct. 3 and 4 exploring current industry happenings at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI. Dairy farmer members, NMPF staff and other industry experts participated, sharing insights and discussing ongoing efforts to drive the industry forward.

NMPF’s National YC Program kicked off Oct. 3 with a panel discussion on farm transition planning. NMPF members Ben Smith of Cool Lawn Farms in Remington, VA, Steve Ohlde of Ohlde Dairy in Linn, KS, Hannah Lansing of J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA and Myron Czech of Pike Hills Dairy in Little Falls, MN shared their experiences and insights with farm transitions.

Later that day, the FARM Program partnered with Uplevel Dairy Podcast to bring Expo attendees exclusive insights into the ongoing H5N1 animal health outbreak. Veterinary and producer perspectives were shared during the panel discussion, which discussed best practices for mitigating H5N1 risks and preparing for a potential outbreak. NMPF’s Miquela Hanselman shared recommendations to strengthen producers’ disease preparedness plans.

The day concluded with another panel discussion featuring Peter Vitaliano, NMPF’s Vice President of Economic Policy and Market Research, who examined the short- and long-term impacts of the Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) modernization process on dairy farmers. He was joined by Land O’Lakes’ Pete Kappelman and Somula Schwoeppe, owner of Schwoeppe Dairy Farm. The panel discussed the USDA’s proposed updates and next steps in the FMMO modernization process.

NMPF’s National YC Program partnered with the Dairy Girl Network on Oct. 4 to host a panel featuring women leaders in the U.S. dairy industry. The event, which reached over 1,500 attendees and livestream viewers, included Krysta Harden of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, Joanna Shipp of Bowmont Dairy, Krista Knigge from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Gertie van den Goor of Goma Dairy Farm. The discussion highlighted leadership experiences, strategies for overcoming industry challenges and the evolving role of women in dairy.