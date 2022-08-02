FARM Evaluators Annual Conference Held in Fort Worth

August 2, 2022

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program hosted its annual conference for evaluators July 18-19 in Fort Worth, TX.

The two-day conference brought together nearly 70 FARM evaluators representing dairy cooperatives and processors throughout the country to discuss program updates and emerging research. The conference also offered attendees the opportunity to network with other evaluators and engage with program staff.

During the conference, evaluators heard from experts on a variety of topics relating to the FARM Program’s priority areas, including environmental stewardship, biosecurity, workforce development and animal care speakers. NMPF staff members Emily Yeiser Stepp, Sage Saffran, Miquela Hanselman, Jamie Jonker, Ph.D. and Beverly Hampton Phifer were among the subject matter experts who presented during the conference. Attendees toured the Fort Worth Stockyard and a nearby dairy farm and feedlot during their visit.