FARM Continuing Quick Convos Series

January 5, 2021

The National Dairy FARM Program will host a “Quick Convo” Jan. 6 on the Antibiotic Stewardship program area. This series of online informational sessions began in November and feature FARM staff and industry stakeholders discussing program expectations and available resources in a quick, 30-minute conversation. Workforce Development will also be featured on Jan. 16.

Streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live, these sessions offer farmers and others in the value chain a chance to engage and ask questions about FARM. Registration, recordings of the previous conversations, supplementary material, and the full schedule of topics are available on the FARM Quick Convos webpage.

