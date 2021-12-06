News & Resources

FARM Announces Inaugural Excellence Award Winners

December 6, 2021

Leaders in supporting the FARM Program’s key areas of focus gained recognition at the first-ever FARM Excellence Awards announced at the 2021 Dairy Joint Annual Meeting.

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program established the awards were established to recognize farms and evaluators demonstrating excellence in their engagement with the FARM Program.

Winners in the following categories are:

  • Animal Care & Antibiotic Stewardship: Borst Dairy | Rochester, MN, AMPI
  • Environmental Stewardship: Canon Dairy | West Middlesex, PA | DFA
  • Workforce Development: Willow Behrer Farms | Spruce Creek, PA | Land O’ Lakes
  • FARM Evaluators: Tim Boeck | Land O’ Lakes

Nominations were scored and winners were selected by a review committee comprised of Farmer Advisory Council members and other subject matter experts. Visit the FARM Excellence Awards page for more details and full bios.

