FARM Announces 2024 Excellence Awards Winners

November 5, 2024

Farmer leaders in animal care, antibiotic stewardship, sustainability and workforce best practices, along with a top FARM Program evaluator, were recognized at the fourth annual FARM Excellence Awards presentation Oct. 22 during the Awards Luncheon at the 2024 Joint Annual Meeting of the NMPF, the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association in Phoenix.

The awards recognized three farms and one evaluator who go above and beyond industry standards and best management practices through their commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. The 2024 FARM Excellence Award recipients are:

Animal Care & Antibiotic Stewardship — Carlson Dairy LLP (First District Association)

Environmental Stewardship – Double S Dairy (Saputo Cheese USA, Inc.)

Workforce Development — Oakridge Dairy (Dairy Farmers of America)

Evaluator of the Year — Nicole Frank (First District Association)

The FARM Excellence Awards were created in 2021 to celebrate farms that are dedicated to continuous improvement in the FARM Program pillars, and to recognize a FARM Program evaluator for their exceptional care and attention to the farms they evaluate. The awards are judged by FARM Farmer Advisory Council members and other subject matter experts. Farms and evaluators can be nominated by fellow dairy farmers and evaluators, members of their communities, extension, cooperative or processor staff, veterinarians, or other industry professionals.

Visit the FARM website for more information about the FARM Excellence Awards.