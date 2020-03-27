News & Resources

Exclusive: NMPF’s Vitaliano Discusses Dairy’s Looming Challenges With RFD-TV

March 27, 2020

NMPF Chief Economist Peter Vitaliano discusses the challenges dairy farmers will face as supply chains adjust to coronavirus-related disruptions in an interview for a television news package on dairy that RFD-TV is producing to air next week. RFD provided NMPF with the full interview, in which Vitaliano explains how sold-out dairy cases and lower milk prices can exist at the same time and how various federal assistance proposals could work economically. Listen now here.

