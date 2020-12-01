Environmental Stewardship Prep Guide among new FARM resources

December 1, 2020

The National Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) program released Version 2 of the Environmental Stewardship (ES) Evaluation Prep Guide on Nov. 6 which provides necessary information about the evaluation process and communicates program expectations to FARM ES participants.

FARM has also developed additional new and useful materials across all program areas including the Dairy Cattle Euthanasia Decision Tree which helps farmers and cow caregivers in making the difficult, yet best decision, to ensuring end of life welfare for the animal. that difficult decision.

In FARM Workforce Development, the first iteration of the FARM Workforce Development evaluation is now available for use in the Evaluations Application. Similar to other program areas, this evaluation collects information to demonstrate the industry’s commitment to best practices around on-farm human resources and safety practices.

Contact dairyfarm@nmpf.org with questions about accessing the evaluation or enrolling in the Workforce Development Program area.

FARM staff have also hosted the first two sessions of Quick Convos – 30- minute informational webinars for attendees to ask questions and learn more about FARM. The Program Overview and the session on the Farmer Role Within the Program were well-attended and the recordings are available on Facebook, YouTube, and the FARM website.

Two more sessions will take place in December with specific focus on Animal Care (Dec. 2) and Environmental Stewardship (Dec. 16). Registration is free and available here.