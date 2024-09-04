Editor’s Note

September 4, 2024

NMPF’s September newsletter sums up the work its dedicated staff have done for dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own so far this year, heading into the critical election season. With August a slower month in Washington in late summer because of the annual congressional recess, Labor Day week is a great chance to take stock of what’s been done so far.

Thank you for reading this team-by-team update of NMPF’s work so far this year and that you find it useful. We strive to lead dairy toward its best possible prospects for policy progress, no matter who may win in November. Thank you, again, for this opportunity to serve.