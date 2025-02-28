Doud Calls for Greater Trade Enforcement in Congressional Hearing, Ag Outlook Forum

February 28, 2025

NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud told members of the House Ways & Means Trade Subcommittee on Feb. 25 that the U.S. government needs to make sure trade agreements are enforced, benefiting dairy producers, workers, and shippers who rely on exports.

“In addition to pursuing greater market access, Congress and the administration have a responsibility to work together to enforce existing U.S trade agreements,” Doud said in his oral remarks. “Trade enforcement is not a matter of political or legal technicalities. We have seen that inadequate enforcement has real-world consequences by restricting opportunities for American farmers.”

Exports are indispensable for U.S. dairy farmers and workers, Doud said in the opening of his testimony. Most of those dairy exports are shipped to markets where the United States has an existing bilateral trade agreement—underscoring the need for an initiative-taking U.S. trade agenda. Doud urged policymakers to pursue trade policies that empower U.S. dairy to compete with the European Union and New Zealand, who have benefited from increased market access from recent trade agreements made by their governments.

Priority U.S. trade agreements for enforcement and focus include the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Doud said. Roughly 44 percent of U.S. dairy exports are shipped to USMCA partners, illustrating why it is critical to ensure that Canada and Mexico are in full compliance and that the United States maximize dairy export opportunities with both partners, he said.

Doud in both written and oral testimony outlined specific USMCA enforcement issues the United States should prioritize, including Canada’s misadministration of its tariff-rate quota system and circumvention of dairy protein export caps. Doud emphasized the need for new deals that cut tariffs, tackle nontariff trade barriers, and are vigorously enforced.

A link to his written testimony can be found here.

Doud later that week spoke at the USDA’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, elaborating on his testimony with an overview of U.S. trade relationships around the world, specifically calling out the European Union for misusing rules and protections to shield their markets from U.S. farmers.

“If I say anything nice about the way Brussels does ag, it was completely by mistake,” he said. “I think it is also reasonable to assume its own farmers have the same opinion.”

Later that day Doud joined a roundtable discussion hosted by the House Agriculture Committee to discuss how Congress and the Trump Administration can promote trade policies that best support the dairy and agricultural industries.