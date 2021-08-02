DMC Margin Drops Again in June

August 2, 2021

The June margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage program dropped 65 cents from May’s margin to $6.24/cwt, which will generate a June payment of $3.26/cwt for $9.50/cwt coverage. The DMC feed cost calculation for June was lower by $0.16/cwt of milk from May, mostly on lower soybean meal prices, while the June U.S. average all-milk price took a larger than expected drop of $0.80/cwt from May, a return to April levels. The blended alfalfa hay price increased in June, for the ninth straight month.

The current futures-based price outlook indicates that the DMC margin will not rise much above $7.00/cwt through the summer and remain below $9.50/cwt through the end of 2021. USDA reported that estimated DMC payments for the 2021 program exceed $543 million as of July 26.