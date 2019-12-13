Dairy Defined Podcast: Mitloehner Explains How Dairy Can Fight Climate Change

December 13, 2019

ARLINGTON, Va. – To understand how dairy can be a part of climate solutions, it’s important to be clear about the role it plays in greenhouse gas emissions in the first place, said Dr. Frank Mitloehner, a professor in animal science at the University of California-Davis.

“Comparing cows versus cars is a major flaw” in how climate impacts are measured, he said, because agriculture is part of a carbon life cycle, rather than an extraction of resources that have been in the ground for millions of years. “We know every detail about the impact of dairies on greenhouse gases, on air and water pollutants, and so forth. We know what these impacts are, and we know how to further mitigate those,” Mitloehner said.

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the Dairy Defined podcast on Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

###

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), based in Arlington, VA, develops and carries out policies that advance dairy producers and the cooperatives they own. NMPF’s member cooperatives produce more than two-thirds of U.S. milk, making NMPF dairy’s voice on Capitol Hill and with government agencies. For more, visit www.nmpf.org.