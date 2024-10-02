CWT Secures 60 Contracts in September

October 2, 2024

NMPF staff are continuing to reach out and answer questions for current and potential Cooperatives Working Together members during before NMPF’s Board of Directors meets Oct. 21 to discuss the self-help program going into 2025.

Meanwhile, CWT member cooperatives secured 60 contracts in September, adding 6.2 million pounds of product to CWT-assisted sales in 2024. In milk equivalent, this is equal to 56.1 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa and South America and will be shipped from September 2024 through March 2025.

CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.