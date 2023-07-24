CWT Assists with 428,000 Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

July 24, 2023

Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted seven offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 254,000 pounds (115 MT) of American-type cheese, 44,000 pounds (20 MT) of butter and 130,000 pounds (59 MT) of whole milk powder. The product is going to customers in Asia and Middle East-North Africa, and will be delivered from July through December 2023.

CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 27.5 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 809,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 24,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 31.4 million pounds of whole milk powder and 5.4 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 24 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 544.5 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of U.S. dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S. dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.