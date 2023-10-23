CWT Assists with 2.2 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

October 23, 2023

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 17 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 2.1 million pounds (950 MT) of American-type cheese and 79,000 pounds (36 MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean and Middle East-North Africa, and will be delivered from October 2023 through January 2024.

CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 38.8 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 908,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 26,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 38.8 million pounds of whole milk powder and 7.3 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 25 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 719.7 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of U.S. dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S. dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.

The Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) Export Assistance program is funded by voluntary contributions from dairy cooperatives and individual dairy farmers. The money raised by their investment is being used to strengthen and stabilize the dairy farmers’ milk prices and margins