CWT Assisted Member November Sales Top 16 million Pounds of Product

December 1, 2020

In a month shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday, CWT assisted member cooperatives in securing sales contracts to send 6.0 million pounds of American-type cheese, 3.1 million pounds of butter, 789,255 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 6.0 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 643,750 pounds of cream cheese to customers in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Central and South America, and Oceania. The products will be shipped during the months of November 2020 through May 2021.

Member cooperatives’ sales activities through November bring the year-to-date CWT-assisted export sales contracts to 32.5 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 12.5 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 48.7 million pounds of whole milk powder, 2.8 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat, and 6.6 million pounds of cream cheese. The milk equivalent of these sales is 1.1 billion pounds on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share through the Export Assistance program positively impacts all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price. It does this by expanding the demand for U.S. dairy products beyond the domestic market thereby increasing the total demand for U.S. farm milk.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and all dairy farmers benefit from CWT's activities and should add their support to this important program in 2021 and beyond.