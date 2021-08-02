CWT-Assisted Export Dairy Sales in July Reach Nearly 9 Million Pounds

August 2, 2021

CWT member cooperatives secured 58 contracts in June adding 5.8 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 906,000 pounds of butter, 1.3 million pounds of whole milk powder and 833,000 pounds of cream cheese to CWT-assisted sales in 2021. These products will go customers in Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, Central America and South America, and will be shipped June through November.

CWT-assisted 2021 dairy product sales contracts year-to-date total 31.1 million pounds of cheese, 11.8 million pounds of butter, 5.1 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), 8.7 million pounds of cream cheese and 18.3 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to roughly 894 million pounds on a milkfat basis. All these products are scheduled to ship in the 2021 calendar year.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.