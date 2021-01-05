CWT Assisted December Sales Raise 2020 Exports to 1.1 Billion Pounds

January 5, 2021

December’s CWT-assisted member sales of 13.9 million pounds of cheese, butter, whole milk powder and cream cheese raised the 2020 export sales to 35.7 million pounds of America-type cheeses, 14.8 million pounds of butter, 55.4 million pounds of whole milk powder, 2.8 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat and 7.3 million pounds of cream cheese.

An estimated 113 million pounds of CWT-assisted dairy products have been shipped out of the U.S. and into overseas markets in 2020. The milkfat equivalent of 1.105 billion pounds of milk have left U.S. shores for markets in 30 countries.

CWT in December assisted member cooperatives in securing 55 sales contracts for 3.2 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 2.3 million pounds of butter, 6.7 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 723,116 pounds of cream cheese. The products will be shipped during the months of December 2020 through May 2021. These sales raised the milk equivalent 2020 sales contracts total to 1.2 billion pounds of milk.

Assisting CWT member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share through the Export Assistance program positively impacts all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price. It does this by expanding the demand for U.S. dairy products beyond the domestic market thereby increasing the total demand for U.S. farm milk.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and all dairy farmers benefit from CWT’s activities and should add their support to this important program in 2021 and beyond. Membership forms for 2021-2023 are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.