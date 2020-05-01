CWT-assisted dairy product export sales top 21 million pounds in April

May 1, 2020

As America’s dairy farmers struggle in these unprecedented times, the Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) export assistance program is helping maintain and develop markets for U.S. milk. Member cooperatives have captured sales contracts that will move overseas the equivalent of 445.7 million pounds of milk in 2020.

In April, CWT members secured 116 contracts to sell 7.2 million pounds of American-type cheese, 3.2 million pounds of butter, 2 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), 8.7 million pounds of whole milk powder (WMP), and 599,657 pounds of cream cheese. These products are going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Oceania. They will be shipped April through October 2019.

These sales bring the total 2020 CWT-assisted dairy product exports to 16.1 million pounds of cheese, 4.3 million pounds of butter, 2 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 17.7 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 2.4 million pounds of cream cheese.

2020 is a challenging year for dairy farmers and their cooperatives. Doing whatever is necessary to strengthen milk prices is a must. Dairy exports will be key for both dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives in the year ahead. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome certain disadvantages such as the domestic/global price gap, shipping costs and tariffs.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.