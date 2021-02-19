Biden Immigration Plan the Starting Point for Negotiations

February 19, 2021

The Biden Administration this week put forward an immigration reform package that would give a path to citizenship for immigrants already in the United States. That plan would give priority to ag workers, but would not expand the H2A visa plan for those ag workers. Paul Bleiberg of the National Milk Producers Federation joins Pro Farmer’s Jim Wiesemeyer and John Herath of Farm Journal to sort through the details of the immigration proposal on this week’s DC Signal to Noise Podcast. The three see the Biden immigration package as an opening offer in what will be a series of negotiations over issues such as the ag exemption for overtime and an expanded H2A program.

Other issues covered in this episode: