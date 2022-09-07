August Highlights: NMPF Secures Robust Conservation Funding in IRA Law

September 7, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 16 includes $20 billion in landmark new funding for USDA conservation programs that will help dairy farmers advance their proactive sustainability leadership, highlighting a month that normally sees less activity in Congress due to its traditional recess for the month.

The law, which spends record amounts to combat climate change while including initiatives related to health care and other issues, primarily affects agriculture through the additional conservation spending. NMPF has led efforts over the last year to advocate for this new funding, assembling one dozen agricultural and conservation groups on a letter to Congress last summer in support of enhanced climate smart ag funding.

The funding spearheaded by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, strengthens farm bill conservation programs with emphasizes key dairy areas of opportunity. The measure provides $8.45 billion in new funding for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which provides voluntary technical assistance to dairy farmers who undertake stewardship practices that can yield meaningful environmental benefits. This includes $25 million annually in targeted new funding for Conservation Innovation Trials, which emphasis on feed management to reduce enteric methane emissions, a major environmental opportunity for dairy producers.

“Dairy farmers seize environmental sustainability opportunities whenever possible,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “In 2020, producers committed to becoming greenhouse gas neutral by 2050 while also maximizing water quality and optimizing water use. The funding increases in this package will better position dairy to effectively implement these critical environmental stewardship goals. We are very grateful to Chairwoman Stabenow for her success and leadership in securing this meaningful new conservation investment, which will be a game-changer for dairy.”

In other August highlights: