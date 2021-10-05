Annual Meeting Registration Open; Hotel Deadline Oct. 13

October 5, 2021

The dairy community will join in-person at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from Nov. 14-17 for the 2021 NMPF annual meeting, held in conjunction with the national dairy checkoff organizations overseen by Dairy Management Inc.

With a theme of “Make Every Drop Count,” this year’s event will examine how dairy’s policy and promotion organizations work together globally to build markets for dairy products. The program will cover key topics of interest to farmers, including economics, sustainability, nutrition policy, trade, animal care, and changes in the global dairy marketplace.

This link directs registrants to the official conference website to learn more about what’s to come; the meeting registration deadline (without late fee) is Oct. 21. To reserve rooms at the Mirage, follow this link to the hotel’s reservation page. Please mention “2021 Joint Annual Dairy Meeting” to receive the group rate. The hotel registration deadline is Oct. 13.