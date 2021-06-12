Ag Groups Ask Congress to Pass Infrastructure Package Quickly

June 12, 2021

A group of bipartisan lawmakers is ready to present an infrastructure package to the Senate. It comes as a coalition of ag groups, Farmers for Free Trade, urges Congress to act quickly. The group includes farmers, truckers, and port workers who say that upgrades are vital if we are to compete on a global scale. The National Milk Producers Federation is among the coalition. NMPF Senior Vice President for Communications Alan Bjerga recently discussed the biggest hurdles facing the milk industry on RFD-TV.