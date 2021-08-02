News & Resources

2021 Scholarship Winners Announced

August 2, 2021

The NMPF Scholarship Committee has selected three graduate students to receive scholarships as part of the 2021 NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program. These students are conducting research in areas that will benefit dairy cooperatives and producers. Scholarships were awarded to:

  • Alycia Drwencke, a Ph.D. candidate in Animal Behavior at the University of California – Davis, whose research focuses on the welfare implications of caustic paste disbudding and pain mitigation for dairy calves.
  • Paulo Menta, a Ph.D. candidate in Animal Science at Texas Tech University, whose research focuses on predicting metritis cure as a path to reducing antimicrobial use in dairy cattle.
  • Kelly Mitchell, a Ph.D. candidate in Nutrition at Ohio State University studying the stimulation of microbial protein synthesis by branched volatile fatty acids.
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Congress is entering its traditional August recess with a big to-do list. For the sake of #dairy farmers, we’d like to see faster movement on several key issues. Check out our latest #CEOsCorner to learn more. bit.ly/3ijnE9Z 4 hours ago

© 2021 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.