NMPF Strengthens British Ties Following Pro-Trade Proposals

January 4, 2024

NMPF Executive Vice President for Policy Development and Strategy Jaime Castaneda and Executive Vice President for Trade Policy & Global Affairs Shawna Morris traveled to London for meetings on Dec. 11-12 to discuss its efforts to reduce UK tariffs and resolve certificate issues.

The United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union has provided an opportunity for London to negotiate new bilateral trade agreements, including with New Zealand and Australia. In addition to continued tariff-free trade between the United Kingdom and the remaining EU bloc, the United States is on the outside looking in as competitors are extended preferential tariff access into the sizable UK dairy market. In response, NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) have advanced a proposal with the UK government to lower its World Trade Organization Most Favored Nation tariffs on dairy products through a temporary two-year tariff cut process.

NMPF and USDEC also are urging the UK government to designate most U.S. dairy exports as low risk under the United Kingdom’s new Border Target Operating Model, a risk-based approach to determining the scale of checks and documentation requirements on imports. Low risk designation would remove onerous health certificate requirements currently in place.

NMPF’s busy slate of meetings included: Mark Spencer, Minister of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA); Steve Reed, Shadow Secretary for DEFRA; DEFRA technical staff; the UK Food & Drink Federation; the UK National Farmers Union; the British Retail Council; and Dairy UK. Ahead of those meetings, Castaneda also toured several UK farms and discussed ways to better collaborate to protect the image of the dairy industry in the two countries.