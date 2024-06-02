FDA Approves Bovaer After Years of NMPF Effort

June 2, 2024

Years of NMPF efforts for dairy farmers paid off May 28 when the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced that it’s granting Elanco the right to market its Bovaer (3-NOP) feed additive in the United States for use in lactating dairy cows after completing a multi-year review. Bovaer has a proven history of reducing enteric methane emissions in dairy cows and provides a key tool toward dairy meeting its industry Net Zero commitment.

The news came after persistent and patient – but at times aggressive — NMPF advocacy that included direct engagement with FDA, USDA, and the White House; multiple letters and comments; and numerous congressional letters, hearing questions, and staff-level outreach.

“FDA approval of Elanco’s Bovaer is another important step on U.S. dairy’s journey toward a net-zero future, one in which dairy farmers have already made great progress,” said NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud in a statement. “Bovaer and other new technologies that reduce enteric emissions will help U.S. farmers be rewarded for participating in voluntary, producer-led sustainability initiatives, which is critical for the success of such efforts.

“Consumers around the world are demanding lower-carbon foods. Innovations such as Bovaer will help U.S. dairy farmers remain globally competitive and maintain their role as leaders in more sustainable dairy production. We thank FDA for its recognition of and support for these efforts.”

FDA’s approval of Bovaer paves the way for USDA to move forward with the fiscal year 2023 funds awarded to several NMPF member cooperatives for feed management under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. It also highlights the importance of the FY 2024 application process, which is open until July 2. USDA’s announcement for that program is available here.