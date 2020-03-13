Dairy Defined Podcast: Ag-Labor’s Legislative Obstacles Don’t Deter South Dakota Farmer

March 13, 2020

ARLINGTON, Va. – Lynn Boadwine, an owner of Boadwine Farms near Baltic, South Dakota, was part of a group of dairy farmers from 26 states who visited Capitol Hill last week as part of an NMPF fly-in calling for agricultural labor reform. NMPF has long advocated for farm-labor legislation in Washington, and even though last year the House of Representatives advanced its first package since 1986, much work remains to be done in the Senate. Boadwine says it’s a heavy lift – but possible.

“The common theme, just like I’ve learned year after year is, ‘boy, this is tough to do,’” Boadwine says in this week’s Dairy Defined podcast. But, he added, “I think we increasingly find that the public perception is better,” toward understanding agriculture’s labor needs.

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the Dairy Defined podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file below. Please attribute information to NMPF.

(Note: NMPF’s Dairy Defined podcast explores today’s dairy farms and industry using high-quality data and podcast-style interviews to explain current dairy issues and dispel myths.)