ABI Sends Complaint Letter to FDA Calling out Crisco No-Stick “Butter” Spray

August 2, 2021

The American Butter Institute (ABI) sent a letter to FDA on June 30 calling FDA’s attention to the mislabeling of Crisco’s No-Stick “Butter” Spray, which contains no butter at all. The no-stick spray both calls itself butter and features a pancake with a pat of butter on the label, even though canola oil is its top listed ingredient, with no dairy listed. This is in direct violation of the butter standard of identity — the only standard of identity to be defined by an act of Congress.

In addition to using the term butter on the package in violation of federal law, the product also doesn’t follow the basic rules for nomenclature on the label. As stated in the letter, “the product somewhat confusingly offers two possible alternatives as its ‘statement of identity,’ but neither, no matter the interpretation, provides proper labeling to prospective purchasers. One possible interpretation of the name of the food is that the name of the food is meant to be “Butter”, but in a spray form. Alternatively, the name of the food could also be ‘No-Stick Spray,’ but one that tastes and performs like butter. It is unclear which noun (butter or spray) represents the actual name of the food.”

ABI is urging FDA to take swift enforcement action against this product, which is clearly attempting to fool consumers into believing it’s a butter product. FDA acknowledged receipt of the letter.